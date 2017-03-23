Home Depot must again face lawsuit ov...

Home Depot must again face lawsuit over employee's murder -US court

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A federal appeals court on Friday said Home Depot Inc must face a lawsuit claiming that the retailer's negligence led to a supervisor's murdering a pregnant employee by strangulation and raping her corpse. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said Alisha Bromfield's mother may pursue claims that Home Depot should not have employed the supervisor, given his known history of sexually harassing, verbally abusing and physically intimidating female subordinates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... 1 min Satx422 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 21 hr WrkinClasJoe92 7
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... Mar 22 itstartedwithLacy... 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC