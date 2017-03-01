Home Depot hiring 2,000 workers in Southern California
Home-improvement chain Home Depot announced Thursday that it's hiring 80,000 employees, including 2,000 in Southern California. The hiring is expected to continue through mid-April and comes as the company prepares for spring, its busiest time of the year.
