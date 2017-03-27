Herea s which Southern California sto...

Herea s which Southern California stores RadioShack plans to close after second bankruptcy

13 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Struggling electronics retailer RadioShack which filed for bankruptcy for a second time earlier this month plans to close 552 of its stores, including 75 California locations. The first wave of 187 closures are already underway and the remaining 365 are expected to close by the first week of April.

