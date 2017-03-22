Hard times for Sears as retailer notes doubt about future
Corrects spelling of J.C. Penney in the key and intro text; map locates planned department store closings by state for Sears, J.C. Penney, MacyA a a s and Kmart; 3c x 4 3/4 inches; 146 mm x 120 mm; FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a Sears store in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|21 hr
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Wed
|Releived
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Barb
|1,000
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Tue
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 17
|GlowBid
|798
|Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for...
|Mar 17
|Riton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC