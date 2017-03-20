Half Price Books to open store in Tyler
Bookworms and bibliophiles get ready to assemble; a popular used bookstore chain is planning to open a location in Tyler. Half Price Books confirmed Monday that the company will open a store at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|16 hr
|older and wiser
|14
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|wtf
|324
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 18
|Golden Rule Stay ...
|5
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Mar 17
|GlowBid
|798
|Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for...
|Mar 17
|Riton
|1
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 15
|oldtimer 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC