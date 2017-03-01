Gustav Klimt painting sells for recor...

Gustav Klimt painting sells for record 47,971,250 at Sotheby's

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A painting by Gustav Klimt has become the third most expensive artwork ever sold in Europe, after fetching a record price of A 47,971,250 at Sotheby's. Bauerngarten became the Austrian symbolist's highest-priced landscape work when it was sold at the London auction house on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC