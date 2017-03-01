Gustav Klimt painting sells for record 47,971,250 at Sotheby's
A painting by Gustav Klimt has become the third most expensive artwork ever sold in Europe, after fetching a record price of A 47,971,250 at Sotheby's. Bauerngarten became the Austrian symbolist's highest-priced landscape work when it was sold at the London auction house on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC