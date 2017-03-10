Good Samaritan rescues woman being st...

Good Samaritan rescues woman being stabbed outside Meijer

13 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Police say a good Samaritan stepped in to help a woman who was being stabbed by a man in a Meijer parking lot. Officers were called to the Meijer in the 2400 block of Alpine Avenue NW in Walker around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a possible carjacking and stabbing.

