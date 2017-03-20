Final goodbye to downtown Minneapolis...

Final goodbye to downtown Minneapolis shopping landmark Monday, March 20

Shoppers were looking for last-minute bargains as a downtown Minneapolis retail landmark prepared to close its doors for the last time. The downtown Minneapolis Macy's store was to close for good Sunday night, ending more than a century of department store retailing in the heart of Minnesota's largest city.

