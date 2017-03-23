Fight over big-box store taxes back i...

Fight over big-box store taxes back in Michigan Legislature

Municipalities that are collecting substantially lower property taxes than they used to from big-box stores must overcome opposition from business interests and their allies in the Legislature to tilt the tax assessing system back in favor of local governments. The retailers have been successfully reducing their tax bills in the Michigan Tax Tribunal since 2010, when the administrative court began agreeing that the real estate should be compared to "dark," or vacant, structures for tax purposes.

