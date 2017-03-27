Farm Fresh lays off 21 at Virginia Beach headquarters
The company that owns Farm Fresh says the grocer has laid off nearly half of its merchandising and operations department employees at its Virginia Beach headquarters as it merges the roles with Maryland-based Shoppers. The Virginian-Pilot reports that SuperValu spokesman Jeff Swanson said Thursday that 21 of 44 merchandising and operations positions in Virginia Beach were eliminated.
