Farewell, Jesus Junk? Christian Retail Finds a Deeper Purpose

11 hrs ago

At the start of this year, author Jared C. Wilson tweeted a list of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association's 100 best-selling books of 2016 . Among the titles in the top 20: three versions of Sarah Young's controversial Jesus Calling , two kids joke books, two adult coloring books, titles by HGTV stars and athletes, and, of course, the latest from Joel Osteen.

