Edward S. Lampert Purchases 525,936 Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock
Sears Holdings Corp CEO Edward S. Lampert purchased 525,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,672.48.
