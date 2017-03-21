Diego Rivera to headline Sotheby's La...

Diego Rivera to headline Sotheby's Latin American art sale

A painting that Sotheby's hails as one of the most important pieces by Diego Rivera to go to auction in recent years will headline its Latin American art sale in May, the auction house said. "Portrait of Senorita Matilde Palou" depicts Matilde Palou, a Chilean actress and singer who gained fame in Mexican cinema.

Chicago, IL

