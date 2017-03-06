Denver finalizes incentives deal for Target on 16th Street Mall
A rendering from a presentation prepared for a City Council committee meeting shows how an urban Target store may look on the 16th Street Mall. The Denver City Council on Monday approved a transfer of $4 million to pay for an incentives deal to help lure an urban Target store to the 16th Street Mall.
