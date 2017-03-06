Denver finalizes incentives deal for ...

Denver finalizes incentives deal for Target on 16th Street Mall

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A rendering from a presentation prepared for a City Council committee meeting shows how an urban Target store may look on the 16th Street Mall. The Denver City Council on Monday approved a transfer of $4 million to pay for an incentives deal to help lure an urban Target store to the 16th Street Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today 15 hr BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... 17 hr Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 23 hr Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mon almeta2017 5
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC