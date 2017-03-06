Daimler to Recall One Million Mercede...

Daimler to Recall One Million Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Worldwide for Fire Hazards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Personal Injury News

Daimler AG has said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles due to the risk of fire after 51 fires were reported. According to a Reuters news report, the German automaker has said no injuries or deaths were reported relating to the vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Personal Injury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today 4 hr BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... 6 hr Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 12 hr Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) 15 hr almeta2017 5
News Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs... Mar 4 Lynda 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC