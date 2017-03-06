Daimler to Recall One Million Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Worldwide for Fire Hazards
Daimler AG has said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles due to the risk of fire after 51 fires were reported. According to a Reuters news report, the German automaker has said no injuries or deaths were reported relating to the vehicles.
