Costco raises membership fees, misses...

Costco raises membership fees, misses earnings forecasts

6 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Costco Wholesale Corp. announced Thursday that it's raising its membership fees, as the warehouse club operator released quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Its shares fell more than 4 per cent in after-hours trading.

