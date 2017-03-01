Costco Could Make a Killing by Jacking Up Fees on 35 Million Fans of Supersized Ketchup
Costco's looming fee hike on 35 million U.S. and Canadian members will bring it some newfound riches. "Even though this positive news [membership fee increase] was outweighed by disappointing earnings results in the second quarter, nothing has changed in our stance toward this important development and we continue to expect it to contribute $0.30 to fiscal year 2018 earnings per share on a standalone basis," says Instinet analyst Jessica Schoen Mace.
