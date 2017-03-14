Costain Group PLC (COST) Insider Andr...

Costain Group PLC (COST) Insider Andrew Wyllie Sells 13,658 Shares

Costain Group PLC insider Andrew Wyllie sold 13,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 , for a total value of A 56,407.54 .

