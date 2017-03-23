Cortana Mall tenant experiencing 1990s-era vibe as retailers close major anchor stores
J.C. Penney is the latest national retailer to announce a store closure at Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge. In January, Sears said it will close its Cortana store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|5 hr
|Tom4342
|9
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|16 hr
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Sat
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|Mar 22
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC