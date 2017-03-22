Computer outage affecting Shoppers Dr...

Computer outage affecting Shoppers Drug Mart locations across country

The Chronicle Herald

Shoppers Drug Mart says a computer outage affecting all of its 1,300-plus locations is preventing customers paying with their debit cards and using their loyalty points program. The national pharmacy retail chain, owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd. , says it started experiencing "intermittent" technical difficulties at all of its stores Monday night.

