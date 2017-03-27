Companies stay with climate plans despite Trump policy
Many of America's biggest corporations including Apple and Wal-Mart Stores are sticking by their pledges to fight climate change even as President Donald Trump guts his predecessor's environmental policies. Companies say their pledges, coordinated by the Obama administration, reflect their push to cut energy costs, head off activist pressure and address a risk to their bottom line in the decades to come.
