Commercial Division Rejects Collateral Promise Argument as a Basis for a Fraudulent Inducement Claim
In a recent decision, Justice Anil Singh of the Commercial Division dismissed a counterclaim asserted by Visa against Wal-Mart for fraudulent inducement. According to Justice Singh, Visa's allegations failed to satisfy the collateral promise rule as its fraud claim did not concern misrepresentations of present material fact that were collateral to the contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|17 min
|TheyDidItAgain
|5
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Wed
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|Costco to raise membership fees as higher costs...
|Mar 4
|Lynda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC