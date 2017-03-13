Coachella Sues Urban Outfitters, the ...

Coachella Sues Urban Outfitters, the Coachella of Retailers

Every year, the Earth travels around the sun, we get a bit older, and, I regret to inform you, Coachella happens once again. In advance of the music festival's 2017 kickoff, which takes place the second weekend of April, WWD reports that they've filed a lawsuit against Urban Outfitters, Inc. Fashion is, of course, an integral part of Coachella - think flower crowns and jorts and fringe crop tops and those silver-and-gold temporary tattoos and every other incarnation of hipsterdom you can possibly envision.

