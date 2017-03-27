Churchill watch - symbolising vision ...

Churchill watch - symbolising vision of peace and unity in Europe' to go on sale

23 hrs ago Read more: Haringey Independent

A watch which once belonged to former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill and symbolised his "vision of peace and unity in Europe" is going under the hammer. Sir Winston was presented with the watch in 1946 when he stayed in Switzerland, where he penned a speech ending with the words "Let Europe arise" and proposing "a kind of United States of Europe".

