Churchill Downs Incorporated Promotes...

Churchill Downs Incorporated Promotes Brad Blackwell to Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Churchill Downs Incorporated today announced that it has promoted Brad Blackwell to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. The promotion is effective immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... 38 min sharon gutierrez 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Feb 25 wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC