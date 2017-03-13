Charges issued against suspect in Meijer shopper stabbing
The Kent County prosecutor has issued charges against a suspect in a stabbing and attempted carjacking outside the Walker Meijer. Victor Gonzalez faces four criminal counts, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and carjacking.
