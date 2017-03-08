Bob LaPenta, CEO of Revolution Lighti...

Bob LaPenta, CEO of Revolution Lighting Technologies, at the company's Stamford, Conn. offices.

Revolution Lighting missed turning its first annual profit by the slimmest of margins, reporting a $500,000 loss in 2016. Under CEO Bob LaPenta , Stamford-based Revolution Lighting sells LED bulbs designed to fit into tube-lighting fixtures and other products, focusing sales efforts on larger commercial and government facilities.

