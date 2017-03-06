Bob Adams to Assume Position of ALLET...

Bob Adams to Assume Position of ALLETE Chief Financial Officer

13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Bob Adams assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer for ALLETE Inc. effective March 4, 2017. He succeeds Steve DeVinck, who last fall announced his plan to retire in the spring of 2017.

