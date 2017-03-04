Big Lots Inc. Protects Market Share in a Rough Holiday for Retailers
And while revenue came in at the low end of management's expectations, profit gains were solid despite the soft selling environment. Big Lots extended its three-year streak of avoiding negative comparable-store sales, with comps ticking up but by less than 0.5%.
