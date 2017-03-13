Big box stores gird for battle with W...

Big box stores gird for battle with Wisconsin cities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A battle pitting big-box retail giants including Menards and Wal-Mart against Wisconsin towns and cities is headed to the Legislature. Republican-backed proposals, written in conjunction with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, are designed to close the so-called dark store loophole and increase how much the mega-retailers pay local communities in property taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 11 hr Hootus 322
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Sat Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri GlowBid 798
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 17 User 13
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC