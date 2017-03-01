Best Buy posts unexpected drop in same-store sales, shares slide
Best Buy Co Inc , the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for tablets, gaming consoles, wearable devices and mobile phones.
