Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock Rating...

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 335 price target on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... 5 hr In memory of Zach... 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 20 hr Confused 8
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Sat Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co... Mar 22 itstartedwithLacy... 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC