As Macy's at 7th Street and Nicollet Mall nears close, Minnesotans remember retail icon

Gallery: An eyeful of Christmas, already Preschoolers from St. Elizabeth Seton School in north Minneapolis gathered along Nicollet Mall to gaze at the animated holiday scenes It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit if you're a retailer, but what if you're an impatient preschooler? Christmas is 44 days away and counting. November 11, 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.