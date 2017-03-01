As Amazon Moves In, A Local Bookseller Hopes To Thrive With A Personal Touch

Peter Reynolds, owner of Blue Bunny Books in Dedham, Mass., says he hopes the unique atmosphere will keep customers coming to independent bookstores like his. When Amazon comes to town to sell books from a bricks-and-mortar store of its own, what happens to a neighborhood bookstore nearby? On Tuesday, the online retailer opened a 5,800-square-foot store in Dedham, Mass.

