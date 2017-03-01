An Abercrombie and Fitch employee ass...

An Abercrombie and Fitch employee assists shoppers in November 2013 at a San Francisco store.

Teen retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is closing 60 stores in the United States, with the Ohio-based company not immediately stating locations. In Connecticut, Abercrombie & Fitch has storefronts at Stamford Town Center , Westfield Trumbull, Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, Danbury Fair, Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets and Westfarms in Farmington, where it also has an abercrombie & kids store.

