American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Recei...

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receives "Buy" Rating from B. Riley

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the apparel retailer's stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08) 13 hr Tiaa73 205
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 10 Kurt 7
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC