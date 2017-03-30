Amazon Wants Cheerios, Oreos and Othe...

Amazon Wants Cheerios, Oreos and Other Brands to Bypass Wal-Mart

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Amazon.com Inc. has invited some of the world's biggest brands to its Seattle headquarters in an audacious bid to persuade them that it's time to start shipping products directly to online shoppers and bypass chains like Wal-Mart, Target and Costco.  Executives from General Mills, Mondelez and other packaged goods makers will attend the three-day gathering in May, Bloomberg has learned. Attendees will tour an Amazon fulfillment center and hear a presentation from Worldwide Consumer chief Jeff Wilke, who reports directly to Jeff Bezos.

