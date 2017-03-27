Amazon launches store-pick grocery service in Seattle

Amazon.com Inc launched AmazonFresh Pickup service from two locations in Seattle, as the online giant attempts to crack into the multi-billion dollar grocery market dominated by retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. AmazonFresh Pickup, currently open only to employees, allows users enrolled in its Prime service, to drive in and pick up groceries from the pick up locations. Amazon Prime members can place the order online and choose a time for the pick up, the company said on Tuesday.

