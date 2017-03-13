Alimentation Couche-Tard reports rise in net income, revenue for third quarter
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has reported stronger third-quarter net income as revenue rose six per cent. The convenience store operator says it had US$287 million of profits in its fiscal third quarter, up from US$274 million in the comparable period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mon
|Karma Police
|11
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mon
|harley
|182
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Tiaa73
|205
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC