Alimentation Couche-Tard reports rise in net income, revenue for third quarter

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has reported stronger third-quarter net income as revenue rose six per cent. The convenience store operator says it had US$287 million of profits in its fiscal third quarter, up from US$274 million in the comparable period last year.

