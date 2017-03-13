Accused serial Charlotte robber arrested following police, foot chase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 39-year-old Ronteeni Belk after they say he robbed the Cash America Pawn on North Tryon Street at gunpoint Monday morning. Belk fled the scene and led police on a vehicle chase before crashing in the 5600 block of North Graham Street, according to CMPD.
