A shopper leaves a Costco store in Portland, Ore.,

Costco will now be delivered right to your door Delivery service Shipt launches Costco service in Tampa, will expand to 50 markets in 2017 Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2mLbTsU A delivery service announced Tuesday that it will start making runs to Costco to pick up orders for customers, another move toward a world in which traditional retailers compete side-by-side with online sellers to move goods directly to homes. The service, Shipt, says it is launching its Costco service in Tampa and plans to expand to 50 markets and more than 30 million households by the end of the year.

