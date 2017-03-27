86-year-old jewel thief pleads guilty to shoplifting charge
In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Doris Payne poses for a photo in Atlanta. The notorious 86-year-old jewel thief has pleaded guilty to a felony shoplifting charge, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|21 hr
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mon
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|Mar 22
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC