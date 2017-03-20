$60 million 'Pink Star' diamond goes ...

$60 million 'Pink Star' diamond goes back on sale next month

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as 'The Pink Star', the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Geological Institute of America , ahead of being auctioned in Hong Kong next month by Sotheby's which said it could fetch upwards of $60 million to make it the most expensive diamond of its kind ever sold, in London, Britain, March 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 1 hr Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 19 hr wtf 324
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Mar 18 Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
News Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for... Mar 17 Riton 1
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC