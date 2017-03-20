$60 million 'Pink Star' diamond goes back on sale next month
A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as 'The Pink Star', the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Geological Institute of America , ahead of being auctioned in Hong Kong next month by Sotheby's which said it could fetch upwards of $60 million to make it the most expensive diamond of its kind ever sold, in London, Britain, March 20, 2017.
