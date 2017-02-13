Woman accused in Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing urged to hire lawyer after firing 2

Rohinie Bisesar, 41, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28. A woman accused of stabbing to death another woman inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Toronto has been ordered to return to court in March for a hearing about her legal representation. Rohinie Bisesar, 41, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28, on Dec. 11, 2015 in downtown Toronto's PATH system.

