Whole Foods to close Baseline store in Boulder this spring
Margaux Jacobs pushes a cart of groceries as she leaves the Whole Foods Market at Baseline Road and Broadway in Boulder on Thursday afternoon. The grocer announced Thursday plans to close the Baseline store and eight others nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|4 hr
|Screwthis
|3
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|23 hr
|Just me
|11
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Thu
|ccccccccc
|13
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC