What's Next For Boscov's After Retail Titan's Death
Albert Boscov was the ebullient public face of a department store chain he built from a single corner store in downtown Reading to a regional powerhouse with dozens of locations in seven states and more than $1 billion in annual sales. After his death Friday at age 87, Boscov leaves behind a chain with devoted customers and a tremendous amount of civic goodwill.
