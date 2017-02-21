Walmart Shares Spike Amid 29% Online Holiday-Season Sales Surge
Wal-Mart's fourth-quarter earnings fell nearly 18 percent as the world's largest retailer was hurt by its investments in e-commerce and stores. But Wal-Mart saw its U.S. business accelerate - both in customer counts and for a key sales metric - during the period that covers the critical holiday shopping season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|Relax
|198
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|19
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC