Walmart Shares Spike Amid 29% Online ...

Walmart Shares Spike Amid 29% Online Holiday-Season Sales Surge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Wal-Mart's fourth-quarter earnings fell nearly 18 percent as the world's largest retailer was hurt by its investments in e-commerce and stores. But Wal-Mart saw its U.S. business accelerate - both in customer counts and for a key sales metric - during the period that covers the critical holiday shopping season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 4 hr Relax 198
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) 6 hr el chapo Gorka 19
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC