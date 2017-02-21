Wall Street Hits Record Highs on Strong Retail Results

U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home Depot and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump. Wal-Mart's shares were the top gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rising 3 percent after the world's largest retailer reported higher-than-expected U.S. sales.

