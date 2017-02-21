Wal-Mart's Quarterly Comparable Sales Beat Estimates

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected U.S. comparable sales, driven by higher customer traffic to stores and accelerating online activity, and the world's largest retailer's shares rose more than 2 percent. Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.8 percent, excluding fuel price fluctuations.

