Wal-Mart upgrades app for pharmacy, money service customers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is adding features to its mobile app for its pharmacy and money service customers designed to reduce their time in line. Starting in March, Wal-Mart will let pharmacy customers refill prescriptions, track order status and view pricing through the app.
